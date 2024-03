Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/X

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah flaunted their new jersey as Mumbai Indians launched their new kit for IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Five-time champions MI continued with their traditional blue and gold colours as the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also showed off their style in the new jersey.



"First Look. Our stars in our new kit," MI captioned the video on X.



MI have undergone a major revamp for IPL 2024 with Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain.