Home  » Cricket » Shreyas fails; Sudharsan hits fifty for India A vs Australia A

Shreyas fails; Sudharsan hits fifty for India A vs Australia A

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 18, 2025 14:41 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer made just eight before he was trapped leg before wicket by Australia A spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shreyas Iyer failed with the bat as India A stumbled on Day 3 of the rain-hit first unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow on Friday.

Iyer made just eight before he was trapped leg before wicket by off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli. 

Sai Sudharsan stroked a solid 73 before he threw his wicket attempting a rash reverse sweep to be out leg before to left-arm

spinner Cooper Connolly.

Resuming the day on 116/1 in 30 overs, India A slipped to 222/4 in the 62nd over in the post-lunch session, still trailing Australia A by 310 runs.

N Jagadeesan was the first wicket to fall on the third day which was again impacted by rain. The start of play was pushed back to 11am IST because of rain at the Ekana Stadium.

Jagadeesan was dismissed for 64, caught behind off Xavier Bartlett at the stroke of lunch.

 

Australia A had piled up a huge 532/6 declared in 98 overs in their first innings.

