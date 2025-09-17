India Won't Accept Asia Cup From Pakistan's Naqvi

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that the Indian team will not accept the Asia Cup from Mohsin Naqvi, that is if India wins the tournament. Photograph: ANI Photo

Asia Cup 2025 is heating up off the field as much as on it.

What started as a 'no-handshake' incident between India and Pakistan has now snowballed into a standoff.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that the Indian team will not accept the Asia Cup from Mohsin Naqvi, who is both the Pakistan Cricket Board (chairman and Asian Cricket Council president, if India reaches the final and wins.

According to PTI, if India make the tournament's final on September 28, the players won't share the presentation dais with Naqvi, who is expected to hand over the winner's trophy as ACC head.

Naqvi's dual role as ACC president and PCB chairman has added layers to the controversy, especially after the PCB's earlier demand for Match Referee Andy Pycroft's removal.

With India refusing to accept the trophy from Naqvi, the Asia Cup is set to remain in the spotlight, not just for cricketing action but for the intense off-field drama.