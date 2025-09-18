'Pycroft Is India's Favourite': Rameez

'He is a permanent fixture when it comes to the Indian team. He has been match referee 90 times in India's matches.'

Ramiz Raja slammed Suryakumar Yadav's post-match interview remarks after the Asia Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday.



After leading India to a seven wicket win over Pakistan, Suryakumar used the post-match presentation to send out a message of solidarity with India's armed forces.



'(This is) a perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,' SKY said after the match.



'My biggest frustration was about what was said in the post-match presentation,' Raja, a former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, told the Pakistani media on Wednesday.

There was high drama in the Asia Cup on Wednesday. Pakistan initially threatened to pull out of their game against the UAE in Dubai after the ICC rejected their repeated demands to remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft.



Pakistan eventually arrived at the stadium, causing an hour-long delay, claiming that Pycroft tendered an 'apology for miscommunication' during their match against India.



Pakistan lodged two separate complaints with the International Cricket Council for Pycroft's removal, but the ICC rejected both.



The logjam ended after Pycroft 'apologised' to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team -- so the PCB claims -- for 'prohibiting' the handshake at the toss on Sunday.



The PCB also claimed that the ICC would 'investigate' its complaint against 69-year-old Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe cricketer who has officiated in over 200 games since being included in the ICC Elite Panel.

'It is a win for us considering it was a critical situation. The emotions were running high. I am glad we didn't take an emotional decision which would have damaged the game,' Raja said.



'I have always believed that all the talking needs to be done by our cricket team, they should take this story forward. Whatever frustration is there, it should be shown on the field and prove to everyone that you are a great cricketing nation.'



'If the apology has come, then it is good because there is realisation that cricket should stay a game. If it turns into a political ground, then there is no end to it. The good thing is that this matter will be investigated and hopefully this won't be repeated.'

Raja alleged that India's 'favourite' Pycroft has served as match referee in 90 percent of their matches.



'I have always seen that Andy Pycroft is the favourite (match referee) for Team India. He is a permanent fixture when it comes to the Indian team. He has been match referee 90 times in India's matches.'

'This is blatant, this is one-sided and it shouldn't happen like that because this is a neutral platform. I hope better sense will prevail.'