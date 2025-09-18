At Team India's Nets In Dubai

Team India got down to business with a high-energy practice session in Dubai on Wednesday.



Suryakumar Yadav and team sharpened their skills in the nets ahead of their final league match against Oman on Friday.



India has already sealed its place in the Super Four stage after winning their first two games against UAE and Pakistan.



India will hope to give some of their batters much needed time in the middle ahead of the crucial Super Four against Pakistan on Sunday.



Glimpses from Team India's nets in Dubai:

IMAGE: SKY. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Shubman Gill works on his big hitting. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Will Sanju Samson get a chance to bat against Oman? Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has been in excellent form, with seven wickets from two matches at an economy rate of just above four. Photograph: BCCI/X