Who Will Make India's Playing XI Vs Oman?

IMAGE: India gears up to face Oman on Friday, September 19, at the Dubai international stadium. Photograph: ANI Photo

Asia Cup 2025 has been marked more by off-field drama than on-field action, with the India-Pakistan handshake controversy and tensions dominating headlines.

From cancelled press conferences to strict directives on player interactions, the tournament has seen unprecedented intrigue.

Now, as India gears up to face Oman on Friday, September 19, at the Dubai international stadium, the focus returns to cricket.

Having secured Super Four qualification with dominant wins over the UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's side has lived up to their status as tournament favourites, blending experience and youth in a way that has impressed cricket fans worldwide.

The match against Oman presents a unique opportunity for India -- a chance to fine-tune combinations while managing player workloads ahead of the more challenging Super Four phase. With the luxury of qualification already secured, the team management faces the delicate balance of maintaining momentum while ensuring their key players remain fresh for the business end of the tournament.

Strategic Workload Management

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will be rested to manage his workload for the crucial matches ahead. Photograph: BCCI/X

The most significant talking point heading into the Oman clash revolves around Jasprit Bumrah's expected absence from the playing XI. India's pace spearhead, who has been in sensational form with 92 wickets in 72 T20I matches at an impressive average of 17.67, is set to be rested as part of a strategic workload management plan.

The decision stems from the demanding schedule ahead. Should India progress to the final, they would be required to play four matches in seven days -- a gruelling schedule that demands careful rotation of key players.

Bumrah's performance against Pakistan, where he claimed 2 for 28 and surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India's fourth-highest T20I wicket-taker, only reinforces his importance to India's title ambitions.

Who will Replace Bumrah

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh eyes a historic milestone as he looks to lead the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Photograph: BCCI/X

With Bumrah sitting out, two names emerge as frontrunners to fill the void: Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. For Arshdeep Singh, this match carries monumental significance beyond just team selection.

The left-arm pacer stands on the cusp of history, needing just one wicket to become the eighth Indian bowler to claim 100 T20I wickets, a milestone that would add extra motivation to his performance.

Arshdeep's inclusion would bring proven experience to India's pace attack. His ability to swing the ball in the Powerplay and execute yorkers in the death overs makes him a natural replacement for Bumrah's skill set. The 26 year old has consistently delivered for India across various conditions and would relish the opportunity to etch his name in the record books.

Alternatively, Harshit Rana presents an intriguing option for the team management. The young pacer offers a fresh bowling dimension and provides an excellent opportunity for India to assess their squad depth before facing tougher opposition in the Super Four stage. The 23 year old's inclusion would demonstrate India's confidence in their bench strength and commitment to developing upcoming talent.

Batting Order

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will look to build momentum after a mixed start to the tournament. Photograph: BCCI/X

Despite the inconsequential nature of the match in terms of qualification, India is unlikely to make wholesale changes to their batting lineup. The rationale behind this approach is simple -- their batters haven't been thoroughly tested in the tournament so far, and the Oman match provides an ideal platform to build confidence and spend valuable time at the crease.

Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer with the bat, providing India with blazing starts in both victories. His aggressive approach at the top of the order has set the tone for India's dominance, and he's expected to continue opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill.

Gill's tournament has been a tale of mixed fortunes. While he showcased his class with an unbeaten 20 off 9 balls against the UAE, his dismissal for 10 against Pakistan highlighted areas for improvement. The Oman match presents the perfect opportunity for the elegant right-hander to register a substantial score and build momentum for the crucial matches ahead.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's form has been superb. Photograph: BCCI/X

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime touch, remaining unbeaten in both innings so far. His match-winning 47* off 37 balls against Pakistan demonstrated his ability to anchor the innings while maintaining an aggressive scoring rate. As the tournament progresses into more challenging phases, SKY's form will be crucial to India's success.

The middle order presents interesting selection dilemmas and opportunities. Tilak Varma, who scored a run-a-ball 31 against Pakistan, has shown promise and is likely to retain his position. His left-handed batting provides variety to India's lineup and his improving strike rotation makes him a valuable asset.

Hardik Pandya, despite not getting a chance to bat yet, remains integral to India's balance. His all-round capabilities make him indispensable to the team's structure. The Oman match might provide him with much-needed batting practice.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson awaits his chance to make an impact with the bat. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson's situation is perhaps the most intriguing. Demoted to the middle order and yet to bat in the tournament, the wicket-keeper batsman has contributed with two catches behind the stumps.

The match against Oman could see him promoted up the order or given an extended opportunity to showcase his batting prowess. His aggressive style and ability to accelerate the scoring rate make him a potent weapon in India's arsenal.

Kuldeep's Dominance Continues

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav will continue to shine with his deadly spin and tight economy. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav has been nothing short of spectacular. With seven wickets from two matches at an exceptional economy rate of 3.57, the left-arm wrist spinner has been India's standout performer. His back-to-back Player of the Match awards tell the story of his dominance.

Kuldeep's 3 for 18 against Pakistan not only helped secure victory but also saw him leapfrog Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin to become India's sixth-highest T20I wicket-taker with 76 wickets in 42 matches. His consistent performances have made him virtually undroppable from the playing XI.

Partnering Kuldeep in the spin department, Varun Chakaravarthy continues to mystify opposition batters. His economy and wicket-taking ability -- two wickets from six overs across two matches -- provide India with a potent spin combination that can exploit any surface conditions.

As India prepares for their encounter with Oman, the team management faces the challenge of maintaining competitive intensity while managing resources for the bigger battles ahead. The expected playing XI will likely feature minimal changes, with the primary alteration being Bumrah's replacement in the bowling attack.

With limited head-to-head encounters against Oman at international level, this match offers a rare and exciting spectacle for fans. For India, it's not just another game -- it's a chance to fine-tune their approach, strengthen confidence, and maintain momentum as they gear up for the more challenging battles ahead in the Super Four stage.

