Rediff.com  » Cricket » Should Kohli move to Delhi Capitals?

Should Kohli move to Delhi Capitals?

Source: PTI
May 23, 2023 00:00 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Former India captain Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and has led them for a major part of his stay in the franchise, relinquishing the role after the 2021 edition. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his IPL franchise and move to Delhi Capitals, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league.

 

In his team's must-win last league stage match, Kohli rose to the occasion and struck a fine hundred to lift RCB to 197 for five, a total which proved insufficient as Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill's unbeaten century to notch a six-wicket win and end the home team's campaign.

"Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…!" Pietersen tweeted.

Former India captain Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and has led them for a major part of his stay in the franchise, relinquishing the role after the 2021 edition.

While RCB were eliminated on Sunday, Gujarat topped the league with 20 points and will take on second-place Chennai Super Kings in the first play-off on Tuesday with the winner advancing directly to next Sunday's final.

RCB's loss meant Mumbai Indians sealed the final playoff spot, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day's first game.

Mumbai Indians will meet third-place Lucknow Super Giants in the second play-off game on Wednesday. The loser of the first playoff will get another chance for a place in the final when it takes on the winner of the Eliminator on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
