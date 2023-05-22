Does Rinku deserve higher paycheque next season?

IMAGE: Rinku Singh has 474 runs this season. Photograph: BCCI

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle believes that Kolkata Knight Riders' sensational player Rinku Singh, who had a spectacular IPL 2023 season, will get a huge hike in his salary next year.

Rinku Singh almost pulled off a win for KKR against Lucknow Super Giants, falling short by one run in their IPL match on Saturday. He scored 67 runs in 33 deliveries (6x4, 4x6).

After making his presence felt last season, Rinku cemented his spot in the team with noteworthy performances this season. In 14 matches in IPL 2023, he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52.

"Rinku Singh has done this on a few occasions for KKR before. I am sure next year, he's going to get his paycheque a little higher because he's been the best performer with the bat for KKR," IPL legend Chris Gayle said on JioCinema.

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan was also pleased with Rinku this season.

"If you had to look at a bright spot for KKR this season, it was Rinku Singh. He was standing between LSG and the playoffs and played with a lot of confidence. He's carried himself and the team like that all season long. When you have an accomplished finisher like Russell, and yet he is not being discussed during this season when you speak of KKR. If Rinku Singh has been able to move a name like that to the back, just goes to show how good his season has been for him," said Zaheer on JioCinema.

