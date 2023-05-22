News
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra is World No 1 Javelin Thrower

Source: PTI
May 22, 2023 22:55 IST
In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious title. 

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra has been a consistent performer since his Tokyo Olympic gold in August 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

 

Chopra topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433).

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with 1416 points.

The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then.

In September last year, Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious trophy.

He won the title at the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.

He will next compete at the FBK Games on June 4 in the Netherlands, followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
