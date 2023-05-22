News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DCW Chief takes a stand: Trollers targeting Shubman Gill's sister to face consequences

DCW Chief takes a stand: Trollers targeting Shubman Gill's sister to face consequences

Source: PTI
May 22, 2023 17:42 IST
Will take action against those abusing Shubman Gill's sister: DCW chief Maliwal

Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday slammed those trolling Shubman Gill's sister on social media after the cricketer's ton guided Gujarat Titans to a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

 

She said action will be taken against those trolling the batter's sister.

"Extremely shameful to see trollers abusing #ShubhmanGill's sister just because the team they follow lost a match. Previously we had initiated action against people abusing #ViratKohli's daughter. DCW will take action against all those who have abused Gill's sister as well. This shall not be tolerated!" she tweeted.

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs.

Gill scored an unbeaten 104 off 52 balls that saw Titans chase down the target with elan.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
