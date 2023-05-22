Shubman Gill And Rashid Khan In Race For MVP

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after the league stage.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 21, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis currently tops the MVP table with a MVPI of 766, but it won't be for too long because RCB was eliminated Sunday night. Yashasvi Jaiswal (MVPI of 752) too is about to relinquish his second place since RR too has been eliminated.

GT stars Shubman Gill (721) and Rashid Khan (712), currently at #3 and #4, respectively, look most likely to clinch the top spot (with Rashid Khan enjoying a slight advantage if he's required to bat).

The dark horse could be Suryakumar Yadav, currently #6, with an MVPI of 644. If MI win the title, then SKY could well become MVP because he'll have the opportunity to play three more innings.

Table 1 lists the top 50 players with the highest MVPI, and their corresponding PVI (paisa vasool index). PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes. The lower a player's PVI, the greater the value that he offers.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates a wicket in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

The best steals this year have been Jaiswal (RR; PVI of 665), Devon Conway (CSK; 223), Rinku Singh (KKR; 132), Piyush Chawla (MI; 139), Mohit Sharma (GT; 162), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK; 164), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS; 205), Kyle Mayers (LSG; 172), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS: 71); Tushar Deshpande (CSK; 172) and Matheesha Pathirani (CSK; 173).

If 10 of the top 50 players have a PVI below 200, then one must question the acumen of auction teams. Let's also not forget how often the auction teams pay ridiculously large sums to get shockingly poor performances.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes columns used in the MVPI calculation.

Best performing players In IPL 2023 (after league phase ending 21.5.23)

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI($) 1 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 766 1142 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 752 665 3 Shubman Gill GT IND 721 1387 4 Rashid Khan GT AFG 712 2633 5 Virat Kohli RCB IND 671 2794 6 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 644 1553 7 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 595 1103 8 Axar Patel DC IND 587 1917 9 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 582 1289 10 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 566 3534 11 Devon Conway CSK NZ 561 223 12 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 550 2500 13 Mohammed Shami GT IND 533 1466 14 Rinku Singh KKR IND 521 132 15 Ishan Kishan MI IND 503 3790 16 Cameron Green MI AUS 500 4375 17 David Warner DC AUS 486 1608 18 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 480 2396 19 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 467 1874 20 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 464 4310 21 Nitish Rana KKR IND 463 2160 22 Sanju Samson RR IND 460 3804 23 Piyush Chawla MI IND 450 139 24 Shivam Dube CSK IND 446 1121 25 Jos Buttler RR ENG 433 2887 26 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 428 1898 27 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 418 2392 28 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 411 2433 29 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 408 5668 30 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 406 2540 31 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 396 1263 32 R Ashwin RR IND 389 1607 33 Mohit Sharma GT IND 385 162 34 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 381 164 35 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 378 2811 36 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 373 2765 37 Andre Russell KKR WI 365 4110 38 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 365 205 39 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 363 172 40 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 363 1446 41 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 361 2770 42 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 356 702 43 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 354 71 44 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 348 682 45 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 345 72 46 Hardik Pandya GT IND 345 5435 47 Matheesha Pathirana CSK SL 343 73 48 Vijay Shankar GT IND 336 521 49 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 331 4343 50 Trent Boult RR NZ 305 3279

Table 2: More data about the best performing players so far at IPL 16 (after league phase as on 21.5.23)

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis sends the ball careening in the game against Gujarat Titans, May 21, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Game PVI (INR) 1 Faf du Plessis 730 84 60 36 153.7 0 - 14 91384 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 625 124 83 26 163.6 0 - 14 53191 3 Shubman Gill 680 104 67 22 152.5 0 - 14 110957 4 Rashid Khan 95 79 4 11 237.5 24 7.8 14 210674 5 Virat Kohli 639 101 65 16 139.8 0 - 14 223547 6 Suryakumar Yadav 511 103 56 24 185.1 0 - 14 124224 7 Heinrich Klaasen 448 104 32 25 177.1 0 - 12 88235 8 Axar Patel 283 54 21 15 139.4 11 7.2 14 153322 9 Ruturaj Gaikwad 504 92 36 28 148.2 0 - 14 103093 10 Ravindra Jadeja 153 25 8 8 137.8 17 7.7 14 282686 11 Devon Conway 585 92 69 16 138.6 0 - 14 17825 12 Glenn Maxwell 400 77 29 31 183.5 3 9.1 14 200000 13 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 0 24 7.7 14 117261 14 Rinku Singh 474 67 31 29 149.5 0 - 14 10557 15 Ishan Kishan 439 75 51 18 143.5 0 - 14 303181 16 Cameron Green 381 100 32 19 160.1 5 9.6 14 350000 17 David Warner 516 86 69 10 131.6 0 - 14 128601 18 Marcus Stoinis 368 89 23 26 150.2 5 9.2 14 191667 19 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 50 19 7.5 14 149893 20 Nicholas Pooran 358 62 26 26 173.8 0 - 14 344828 21 Nitish Rana 413 75 38 20 141 3 8.5 14 172786 22 Sanju Samson 362 66 25 18 153.4 0 - 14 304348 23 Piyush Chawla 25 18 1 1 125 20 7.8 14 11111 24 Shivam Dube 385 52 12 33 160.4 0 - 14 89686 25 Jos Buttler 392 95 42 14 139 0 - 14 230947 26 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 21 8.2 14 151869 27 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 20 8.1 14 191388 28 Venkatesh Iyer 404 104 32 21 145.8 0 - 14 194647 29 Sam Curran 276 55 20 13 136 10 10.2 14 453431 30 Krunal Pandya 180 49 14 6 116.9 9 7.2 14 203202 31 Ravi Bishnoi 17 5 1 0 81 16 7.8 14 101010 32 R Ashwin 67 30 5 3 131.4 14 7.5 13 128535 33 Mohit Sharma 0 0 0 0 0 17 8.2 11 12987 34 Ajinkya Rahane 282 71 22 13 169.9 0 - 12 13123 35 Shimron Hetmyer 299 56 12 23 151.8 0 - 14 224868 36 Shikhar Dhawan 373 99 49 12 142.9 0 - 11 221180 37 Andre Russell 227 42 13 18 145.5 7 11.3 14 328767 38 Prabhsimran Singh 358 103 38 19 150.4 0 - 14 16438 39 Kyle Mayers 361 73 35 22 144.4 0 8.4 12 13774 40 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 42 27 4 0 89.4 16 8.3 14 115702 41 Moeen Ali 115 23 12 5 132.2 9 7.5 13 221607 42 Mitchell Marsh 128 63 11 7 132 12 8.4 9 56180 43 Jitesh Sharma 309 49 22 21 156.1 0 - 14 5650 44 Wriddhiman Saha 287 81 37 7 129.9 0 - 14 54598 45 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 0 20 9.5 14 5797 46 Hardik Pandya 289 66 23 11 130.8 3 8.6 13 434783 47 Matheesha Prathirana 0 0 0 0 - 15 7.6 10 5831 48 Vijay Shankar 296 63 28 14 160 0 - 12 41667 49 Liam Livingstone 279 94 20 19 163.2 2 13.4 9 347432 50 Trent Boult 16 15 1 1 114.3 13 8.2 10 262295

