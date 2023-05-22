News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill And Rashid Khan In Race For MVP

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
May 22, 2023 20:05 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2023 after the league stage.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore, May 21, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis currently tops the MVP table with a MVPI of 766, but it won't be for too long because RCB was eliminated Sunday night. Yashasvi Jaiswal (MVPI of 752) too is about to relinquish his second place since RR too has been eliminated.

GT stars Shubman Gill (721) and Rashid Khan (712), currently at #3 and #4, respectively, look most likely to clinch the top spot (with Rashid Khan enjoying a slight advantage if he's required to bat).

The dark horse could be Suryakumar Yadav, currently #6, with an MVPI of 644. If MI win the title, then SKY could well become MVP because he'll have the opportunity to play three more innings.

Table 1 lists the top 50 players with the highest MVPI, and their corresponding PVI (paisa vasool index). PVI tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes. The lower a player's PVI, the greater the value that he offers.

Rashid Khan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans celebrates a wicket in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

The best steals this year have been Jaiswal (RR; PVI of 665), Devon Conway (CSK; 223), Rinku Singh (KKR; 132), Piyush Chawla (MI; 139), Mohit Sharma (GT; 162), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK; 164), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS; 205), Kyle Mayers (LSG; 172), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS: 71); Tushar Deshpande (CSK; 172) and Matheesha Pathirani (CSK; 173).

If 10 of the top 50 players have a PVI below 200, then one must question the acumen of auction teams. Let's also not forget how often the auction teams pay ridiculously large sums to get shockingly poor performances.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes columns used in the MVPI calculation.

Best performing players In IPL 2023 (after league phase ending 21.5.23)

RankPlayerTeamFromMVPIPVI($)
1 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 766 1142
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 752 665
3 Shubman Gill GT IND 721 1387
4 Rashid Khan GT AFG 712 2633
5 Virat Kohli RCB IND 671 2794
6 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 644 1553
7 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 595 1103
8 Axar Patel DC IND 587 1917
9 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 582 1289
10 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 566 3534
11 Devon Conway CSK NZ 561 223
12 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 550 2500
13 Mohammed Shami GT IND 533 1466
14 Rinku Singh KKR IND 521 132
15 Ishan Kishan MI IND 503 3790
16 Cameron Green MI AUS 500 4375
17 David Warner DC AUS 486 1608
18 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 480 2396
19 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 467 1874
20 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 464 4310
21 Nitish Rana KKR IND 463 2160
22 Sanju Samson RR IND 460 3804
23 Piyush Chawla MI IND 450 139
24 Shivam Dube CSK IND 446 1121
25 Jos Buttler RR ENG 433 2887
26 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 428 1898
27 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 418 2392
28 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 411 2433
29 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 408 5668
30 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 406 2540
31 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 396 1263
32 R Ashwin RR IND 389 1607
33 Mohit Sharma GT IND 385 162
34 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 381 164
35 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 378 2811
36 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 373 2765
37 Andre Russell KKR WI 365 4110
38 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 365 205
39 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 363 172
40 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 363 1446
41 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 361 2770
42 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 356 702
43 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 354 71
44 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 348 682
45 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 345 72
46 Hardik Pandya GT IND 345 5435
47 Matheesha Pathirana CSK SL 343 73
48 Vijay Shankar GT IND 336 521
49 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 331 4343
50 Trent Boult RR NZ 305 3279

Table 2: More data about the best performing players so far at IPL 16 (after league phase as on 21.5.23)

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Faf du Plessis sends the ball careening in the game against Gujarat Titans, May 21, 2023. Photograph: BCCI
RankPlayerRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamePVI (INR)
1 Faf du Plessis 730 84 60 36 153.7 0 - 14 91384
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 625 124 83 26 163.6 0 - 14 53191
3 Shubman Gill 680 104 67 22 152.5 0 - 14 110957
4 Rashid Khan 95 79 4 11 237.5 24 7.8 14 210674
5 Virat Kohli 639 101 65 16 139.8 0 - 14 223547
6 Suryakumar Yadav 511 103 56 24 185.1 0 - 14 124224
7 Heinrich Klaasen 448 104 32 25 177.1 0 - 12 88235
8 Axar Patel 283 54 21 15 139.4 11 7.2 14 153322
9 Ruturaj Gaikwad 504 92 36 28 148.2 0 - 14 103093
10 Ravindra Jadeja 153 25 8 8 137.8 17 7.7 14 282686
11 Devon Conway 585 92 69 16 138.6 0 - 14 17825
12 Glenn Maxwell 400 77 29 31 183.5 3 9.1 14 200000
13 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 0 24 7.7 14 117261
14 Rinku Singh 474 67 31 29 149.5 0 - 14 10557
15 Ishan Kishan 439 75 51 18 143.5 0 - 14 303181
16 Cameron Green 381 100 32 19 160.1 5 9.6 14 350000
17 David Warner 516 86 69 10 131.6 0 - 14 128601
18 Marcus Stoinis 368 89 23 26 150.2 5 9.2 14 191667
19 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 50 19 7.5 14 149893
20 Nicholas Pooran 358 62 26 26 173.8 0 - 14 344828
21 Nitish Rana 413 75 38 20 141 3 8.5 14 172786
22 Sanju Samson 362 66 25 18 153.4 0 - 14 304348
23 Piyush Chawla 25 18 1 1 125 20 7.8 14 11111
24 Shivam Dube 385 52 12 33 160.4 0 - 14 89686
25 Jos Buttler 392 95 42 14 139 0 - 14 230947
26 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 21 8.2 14 151869
27 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 20 8.1 14 191388
28 Venkatesh Iyer 404 104 32 21 145.8 0 - 14 194647
29 Sam Curran 276 55 20 13 136 10 10.2 14 453431
30 Krunal Pandya 180 49 14 6 116.9 9 7.2 14 203202
31 Ravi Bishnoi 17 5 1 0 81 16 7.8 14 101010
32 R Ashwin 67 30 5 3 131.4 14 7.5 13 128535
33 Mohit Sharma 0 0 0 0 0 17 8.2 11 12987
34 Ajinkya Rahane 282 71 22 13 169.9 0 - 12 13123
35 Shimron Hetmyer 299 56 12 23 151.8 0 - 14 224868
36 Shikhar Dhawan 373 99 49 12 142.9 0 - 11 221180
37 Andre Russell 227 42 13 18 145.5 7 11.3 14 328767
38 Prabhsimran Singh 358 103 38 19 150.4 0 - 14 16438
39 Kyle Mayers 361 73 35 22 144.4 0 8.4 12 13774
40 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 42 27 4 0 89.4 16 8.3 14 115702
41 Moeen Ali 115 23 12 5 132.2 9 7.5 13 221607
42 Mitchell Marsh 128 63 11 7 132 12 8.4 9 56180
43 Jitesh Sharma 309 49 22 21 156.1 0 - 14 5650
44 Wriddhiman Saha 287 81 37 7 129.9 0 - 14 54598
45 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 0 20 9.5 14 5797
46 Hardik Pandya 289 66 23 11 130.8 3 8.6 13 434783
47 Matheesha Prathirana 0 0 0 0 - 15 7.6 10 5831
48 Vijay Shankar 296 63 28 14 160 0 - 12 41667
49 Liam Livingstone 279 94 20 19 163.2 2 13.4 9 347432
50 Trent Boult 16 15 1 1 114.3 13 8.2 10 262295
 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE / Rediff.com & PURNENDU MAJI
