Should Gill have played ahead of Shaw in Adelaide?

Should Gill have played ahead of Shaw in Adelaide?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
December 20, 2020 10:12 IST
'Prithvi Shaw is not the one that has failed here, the selectors have failed.'

Shubhman Gill's technique is a lot more watertight and he's shown that he's got a wonderful temperament

IMAGE: Shubhman Gill's technique is a lot more watertight and he's shown that he's got a wonderful temperament. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody feels India should have given a chance to in-form batsman Shubman Gill ahead of Prithvi Shaw in the opening day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Shaw again failed to leave a mark and was dismissed in a similar fashion by Pat Cummins in the second essay. The right-handed batsman was backed by the selectors for the first Test but he managed only a duck and four in the two innings of the day-night Test.

Moody said Shaw shouldn't have even picked for the pink-ball game following his lean patch with the bat in the warm-up game. The former Australian cricketer feels Indian selectors have failed as they didn't pick Gill for the first Test.

 

"Prithvi Shaw is not the one that has failed here, the selectors have failed. He shouldn't have gotten picked to begin with knowing that he's coming into this Test series out of form and also with the technical flaws that have been exposed over a dozen balls. So to me he was set up to fail in a way," Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

"For me, Shubman Gill should have been the person to play to begin with. His technique is a lot more watertight and he's shown that he's got a wonderful temperament," he added.

Gill made an impression with his innings of 43 and 65 in the second practice match against Australia A in Sydney, ahead of the first Test.

The newly-appointed director of cricket of Sunrisers Hyderabad said Shaw has a good future in the longest format of the game but criticised the selectors' decision of going with the 21-year-old in the first Test

"I'm not saying that Prithvi Shaw is not going to make a good Test cricketer. He's got a huge future in front of him. But at the moment it's not so much his fault. I think the decision to play him was wrong," said Moody.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test after getting bundled out for 36 in the second innings -- their lowest Test score.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Kohli says India batsmen lacked intent
Everything we tried worked: Cummins, after India rout
India's highest and lowest Test score on Dec 19
Australia could move Sydney Test after COVID-19 surge
PIX: Modi pays surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj
Xi appoints new Gen to oversee China-India border
Gavaskar, Ponting call for Rohit's inclusion
