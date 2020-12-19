News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aus bowlers were just simply superb, Gavaskar comforts India

Aus bowlers were just simply superb, Gavaskar comforts India

December 19, 2020 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'When you face bowling of that quality, with that line and length, it's very difficult to score runs and that's what happened to the Indians today.'

India captain Virat Kohli scored just 4 runs before being dismissed by Pat Cummins 

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli scored just 4 runs before being dismissed by Pat Cummins in India's second innings at Adelaide on Saturday. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Sunil Gavaskar knows what it feels like to be saddled with a dubious distinction and the batting great offered comforting words to India's team after they registered a record low total in the day-night Test against Australia on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and his men folded for 36 in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval en route to a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat in the first match of the four-Test series.

India's previous lowest innings total was 42, registered during a 1974 Test match against England at Lord's.

 

Gavaskar, who was part of that 1974 team, did not find any fault with Kohli and his men and simply attributed the collapse to a fiery rival attack, just like 46 years ago.

"Taking nothing away from the Australian bowling, they were absolutely superb today, there was nothing wrong with the Indian effort today," Gavaskar, the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, told Channel 7.

"In the same way as in 1974, overcast conditions at Lord's with the ball swinging around, none of us got out playing bad shots, we were all trapped lbw or caught behind," recalled the former opener.

"When you face bowling of that quality, with that line and length, it's very difficult to score runs and that's what happened to the Indians today."

Captained by Mike Denness, England won the 1974 Test by an innings and 285 runs after Geoff Arnold and Chris Old ran through India's batting line-up sharing nine wickets between them.

"I have to say, but for that classy five I got, they would never have reached 42," Gavaskar quipped.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Was expecting a real dogfight: Paine
Was expecting a real dogfight: Paine
Hazlewood goes past Thomson in wickets tally
Hazlewood goes past Thomson in wickets tally
Everything we tried worked: Cummins, after India rout
Everything we tried worked: Cummins, after India rout
Amit Shah treated to Bengali dishes at farmer's house
Amit Shah treated to Bengali dishes at farmer's house
Oxford vaccine set to get UK clearance by year-end
Oxford vaccine set to get UK clearance by year-end
Was expecting a real dogfight: Paine
Was expecting a real dogfight: Paine
Women become easy targets in politics, says Urmila
Women become easy targets in politics, says Urmila

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Australia win first Test after India collapse for 36

Australia win first Test after India collapse for 36

PIX: How Hazlewood, Cummins sent India crashing

PIX: How Hazlewood, Cummins sent India crashing

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use