Shock Split! Ashwin Set To Leave CSK

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, who was signed on by Chennai Super Kings for a hefty Rs 9.75 crore (Rs 97.5 million), managed just seven wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Spin great Ravichandran Ashwin is set to leave Chennai Super Kings and has already informed the five-time IPL champions about his decision, it was reported on Friday.



'The exact reason for the inevitable separation is immediately not clear but the veteran off spinner is believed to have made up his mind and is understood to have conveyed this to the franchise,' said a Cricbuzz report.



Ashwin was signed by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore (Rs 97.5 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

The off-spinner, who returned to CSK after nine years, played nine matches in which he picked up seven wickets.

Overall, he has taken 187 wickets in 221 matches in the IPL.

CSK's top brass including Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been meeting in Chennai over the past few days.



Ashwin is also likely to give up his position as director of operations at the CSK Academy.



'If he were to join another franchise, continuing in the CSK role could present a situation of a conflict of interest, something he is, it is learnt, keen to avoid,' Cricbuzz adds.



He is the second high-profile player who is set to leave his team after Sanju Samson expressed his desire to part ways with the Rajasthan Royals.