SEE: When Azhar met Priyanka

IMAGE: Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Azharuddin/Facebook

Former India cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin met Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Friday.

'An honour to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Parliament in Delhi today. We had an insightful conversation on Telangana. Grateful for her time and gracious presence. @priyankagandhivadra @rahulgandhi @inctelangana @incindia @revanthofficial @mallikarjunkhargeinc.'

Azharuddin is likely to be fielded as the Congress candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll and has received the backing of the AICC chief Malikarjun Kharge and former party president Sonia Gandhi.