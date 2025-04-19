Ashwin Shushes Dhoni Talk On-Air!

IMAGE: R Ashwin instantly shushed a panellist, upholding his vow to avoid CSK talk. Photograph: BCCI

Just weeks after pledging to stay silent on all things CSK, Ravichandran Ashwin found himself hilariously enforcing that rule on-air — shushing a co-host mid-sentence as talk of Mahendra Singh Dhoni crept into the conversation.

The off-spinner, during the latest episode of his YouTube show, reminded his panellists — former cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan and Strength and Conditioning coach Rajamani Prabhu — to steer clear of any discussion about Dhoni or Chennai Super Kings during the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The humorous moment unfolded on-air when Rajamani Prabhu began talking about Dhoni and his leadership. Ashwin, quick to react, shushed him mid-sentence, in line with his earlier public decision to avoid all CSK-related talk on the show this season — a stance he took after returning to the five-time champions for the first time in ten years.

While discussing captaincy, Rajamani praised Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni, highlighting how the CSK skipper led from the front in their win over the Lucknow Super Giants. That’s when Ashwin playfully interrupted, "Shush, that shouldn't be spoken here," he said, gesturing to Rajamani to drop the topic.

"You shouldn't be talking about it (CSK). I can. I am a member of the audience," Rajamani responded with a grin.

Ashwin then explained, "Hey, we decided we won't talk about our own team. When we were with Rajasthan Royals, we didn't talk about them. So, let's not," as the trio shared a laugh during the segment.

The playful exchange came after Ashwin received flak earlier in the season when his panel had discussed CSK's performances during the initial two weeks of IPL 2025.

Following the criticism, Ashwin took down an episode that reviewed a CSK match and subsequently announced that his show would refrain from analysing any Super Kings games for the rest of the season.