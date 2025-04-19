HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashwin Shushes Dhoni Talk On-Air!

Ashwin Shushes Dhoni Talk On-Air!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 19, 2025 18:49 IST

x

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: R Ashwin instantly shushed a panellist, upholding his vow to avoid CSK talk. Photograph: BCCI

Just weeks after pledging to stay silent on all things CSK, Ravichandran Ashwin found himself hilariously enforcing that rule on-air — shushing a co-host mid-sentence as talk of Mahendra Singh Dhoni crept into the conversation.

The off-spinner, during the latest episode of his YouTube show, reminded his panellists — former cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan and Strength and Conditioning coach Rajamani Prabhu — to steer clear of any discussion about Dhoni or Chennai Super Kings during the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

 

The humorous moment unfolded on-air when Rajamani Prabhu began talking about Dhoni and his leadership. Ashwin, quick to react, shushed him mid-sentence, in line with his earlier public decision to avoid all CSK-related talk on the show this season — a stance he took after returning to the five-time champions for the first time in ten years.

While discussing captaincy, Rajamani praised Shreyas Iyer and MS Dhoni, highlighting how the CSK skipper led from the front in their win over the Lucknow Super Giants. That’s when Ashwin playfully interrupted, "Shush, that shouldn't be spoken here," he said, gesturing to Rajamani to drop the topic.

"You shouldn't be talking about it (CSK). I can. I am a member of the audience," Rajamani responded with a grin.

Ashwin then explained, "Hey, we decided we won't talk about our own team. When we were with Rajasthan Royals, we didn't talk about them. So, let's not," as the trio shared a laugh during the segment.

The playful exchange came after Ashwin received flak earlier in the season when his panel had discussed CSK's performances during the initial two weeks of IPL 2025.

Following the criticism, Ashwin took down an episode that reviewed a CSK match and subsequently announced that his show would refrain from analysing any Super Kings games for the rest of the season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sacked by Team India, Nayar Finds 'Home'- Guess Where?
Sacked by Team India, Nayar Finds 'Home'- Guess Where?
Preity Zinta's Smile Steals the Show at Chinnaswamy
Preity Zinta's Smile Steals the Show at Chinnaswamy
Gritty Tim, Nehal Stand Tall Amidst Ruins
Gritty Tim, Nehal Stand Tall Amidst Ruins
RCB's Collapse Triggers Meme Fest on Social Media
RCB's Collapse Triggers Meme Fest on Social Media
First Photo of KL Rahul's Baby Girl Is Here
First Photo of KL Rahul's Baby Girl Is Here

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poonam Dhillon's Top 7 Songs

webstory image 2

Madras Tomato Rice: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

VIDEOS

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region7:47

Windstorm wreaks havoc across Jammu region

Nupur Sanon seen at Seema Singh's daughter wedding1:00

Nupur Sanon seen at Seema Singh's daughter wedding

Seelampur murder case: Delhi Police arrest 'Lady Don' Zikra1:05

Seelampur murder case: Delhi Police arrest 'Lady Don' Zikra

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD