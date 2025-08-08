HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kohli's Grey Beard Stuns Fans

Kohli's Grey Beard Stuns Fans

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
August 08, 2025 11:57 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Shash Patel in London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab Muffadal Vohra/X
 

Virat Kohli's latest look has gone viral on social media.

Fans were surprised to see Kohli sporting a grey beard for the first time as he posed for a photo with Shash Patel in London.

Kohli, who announced a surprise retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, has long been known as one of cricket's most well-groomed stars.

In July during Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation event in London, when Kohli was told on stage that he was being missed in Test cricket, the 36 year old came up with a witty reply: 'I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days.'

Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, is likely to be next seen in action in October when India visit Australia for a three match ODI series.

Fans were quick to speculate that Kohli might be nearing the end of his international career.

'So complete retirement from cricket is very close then ??' commented @abhixms on X.

'My goat's beard started graying post test retirement,' commented @yashv011 on X.

'King Kohli getting old Childhood over,' said another user.

'Age comes for all of us but glad he is enjoying himself,' replied @kash8778.

'My King getting old,' commented @sickularcircus on X.

REDIFF CRICKET
