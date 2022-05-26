Shastri@60: 'Champion of Champions'

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri holds the man of the series trophy after India beat Pakistan in the final of the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket on March 10, 1985. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images

As Ravi Shastri celebrates his landmark 60th birthday on Friday, May 27, we take a look of the most defining moment of his international career:

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs and was part of the 1983 World Cup winning team, but his dream run came during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship in Australia.

Shastri, then 22, announced himself on the world stage picking up eight wickets and scoring 182 runs -- including fifties in the last three games (against Pakistan in the final, against New Zealand in the semi-final and against Australia in the group stages).

For his superb showing with both bat and ball, Shastri was named the man of the series, which was called 'The Champion of Champions'.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri with the Audio 100 he won for winning the man of the series. 'My baby of 1985. She still looks beautiful,' Shastri tweeted. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Chasing 177 for victory, Shastri laid the foundation for India in the all-important final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as he put on 103 runs for the opening wicket with Kris Srikkanth (67).

Shastri, who had taken 1/44 with the ball, defied the Pakistan bowlers with his gritty knock of 63 not out from 148 balls as he guided India home in the 48th over.

He was presented the Audi 100 for winning the player of the series of the award. Then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi asked the Indian customs to waive off the heavy duty on the car when it was brought to India.