Shastri MISSED Beamer, Bouncer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri surrounded by his friends a couple of days before his birthday in May 2020. Photograph: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

On Monday, Ravi Shastri, the Indian cricket team's head coach, revealed how much he misses his four-legged buddies back home.

Shastri tweeted a video of his dogs digging into their meal and wrote: 'My buddies Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker tucking in to their lunch on a rare sunny day on the west coast in India. Miss you guys. See you soon.'

Last year, Shastri posted an adorable picture of himself and his dogs in a 'social distancing huddle' during the pandemic -- the post went viral.

Just ahead of the WTC final in June, Shastri played with his new special buddy Winston Lee -- a redhead cocker spaniel belonging to Southampton pitch Curator Simon Lee.

We love Shastri's affection for dogs, but confess we are intrigued by their names -- Ravi never bowled a bouncer, beamer, flipper (as much as we can remember) or yorker during his cricketing days.

Sadly, he captained India just once -- winning that Test, of course -- and we believe Indian cricket would have acquired winning ways much earlier had he been given a longer tenure as skipper.