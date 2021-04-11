News
Rohit's 'Save the Rhino' shoes wins lotsa love

By Rediff Cricket
April 11, 2021 12:46 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram
 

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma didn't begin IPL 2021 with a win, but he had a sweet surprise awaiting him.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit's wife, made it clear that she is always rooting for her Ro by posting a cute picture of the two on Instagram. Along with the picture, Ritika wrote, 'So proud of this guy'.

Rohit wore 'Save the Rhinos' shoes in his first IPL 2021 game on Friday and is getting plenty of love from all over for this sweet gesture and initiative.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Posting a picture of his shoes on Instagram, Rohit wrote, 'Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me.'

'Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards and It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters.'

Rediff Cricket
Indian Premier League - 2021

