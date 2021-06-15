News
Meet Shastri's new training buddy

Meet Shastri's new training buddy

By Rediff Cricket
June 15, 2021 16:20 IST
Ravi Shastri surely has a lot on his mind with the WTC final days away.

While Team India toils at a practice session ahead of the big game, the head coach kept a hawk eye over his wards.

Post practice he had a special friend -- Winston Lee -- visiting him at the ground.

Southampton pitch Curator Simon Lee's redhead cocker spaniel Winston kept Shastri busy after India's training session.

In a cute video posted on Shastri's Twitter handle, the coach is seen playing with the doggo.

 

'Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia's practice session #WTCfinal,' Shastri captioned the video.

 

Southampton curator Simon Lee's dog Winston

Rediff Cricket
