News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shastri's 'social distancing' with dogs goes viral

Shastri's 'social distancing' with dogs goes viral

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 25, 2020 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri is surrounded by five dogs. Photographs: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Indian senior men's team coach Ravi Shastri posted pictures of himself and his dogs engaged in a 'social distancing huddle'.

 

As soon as the coach of the Indian team posted the picture on Twitter, fans started going gaga and complimented Shastri for abiding by the guidelines.

"After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting@ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri tweeted.

Ravi Shastri

In the first picture, Shastri is surrounded by five dogs, while in the second, there is just one dog, whom Shastri labelled as the 'skipper'.

In the second picture, the dog is wearing sunglasses and can be seen taking a stroll.

During this lockdown period, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures to remember his cricket playing days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

I'm ready to play T20Is for India, says Bhajji

I'm ready to play T20Is for India, says Bhajji

What must Babar do to better Kohli?

What must Babar do to better Kohli?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use