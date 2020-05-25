Shastri's 'social distancing' with dogs goes viral

Source:

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri is surrounded by five dogs. Photographs: Ravi Shastri/Twitter

Indian senior men's team coach Ravi Shastri posted pictures of himself and his dogs engaged in a 'social distancing huddle'.

As soon as the coach of the Indian team posted the picture on Twitter, fans started going gaga and complimented Shastri for abiding by the guidelines.

"After me being given a dressing down in the social distancing huddle (meeting@ICC regulations), Skipper skipping off for a ground inspection after a light drizzle," Shastri tweeted.

In the first picture, Shastri is surrounded by five dogs, while in the second, there is just one dog, whom Shastri labelled as the 'skipper'.

In the second picture, the dog is wearing sunglasses and can be seen taking a stroll.

During this lockdown period, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures to remember his cricket playing days.