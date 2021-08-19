Rohit prays for 'peace and love'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma posted a picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram where he hoped that the troubled times for the planet will be over soon.

'Everything that's happening in the world right now makes us want to just hold on tight to the ones we love and pray that our time on this planet finds a place of peace and love for every living thing on it,' Ro captioned the picture.

India's batting star didn't clarify what event he was referring to, but the timing of his appeal indicates it may be connected to the turmoil in Afghanistan which has sent shockwaves around a world already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.