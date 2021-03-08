Women's Day: Kohli's special message for Anushka, Vamika

March 08, 2021 13:15 IST

IMAGE: Anuskha Sharma with daughter Vamika. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli hailed wife Anushka Sharma on the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday.

The skipper also shared a picture of Anushka with their daughter Vamika, who was born on January 11.

'Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men,' Virat captioned the picture on Instagram.'

'Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world.'