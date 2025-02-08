HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Is Century Answer to Rohit's Troubles? Ashwin Thinks So

Is Century Answer to Rohit's Troubles? Ashwin Thinks So

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 08, 2025 00:08 IST

'You can't stop these questions. When will they stop? When he performs'

'I pray that he does well and scores a century in this series'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 2 in the first One-Day International against England in Nagpur. Photograph: BCCI

The recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin has empathised with skipper Rohit Sharma, acknowledging the challenges he faces amid a prolonged lean patch.

Rohit's struggles continued during the first ODI in Nagpur, where he managed just 2 runs off 7 balls, though India secured a four-wicket victory.

Rohit's frustration was evident in a pre-ODI series press conference where he bristled at questions about his form and future plans.

 

"What sort of a question is that?" he retorted when asked about his comfort level returning to white-ball cricket after low Test scores, emphasising the different formats and his desire to focus on the present.

The tension escalated further when Rohit was asked about reports suggesting the BCCI sought clarity on his future after the Champions Trophy.

He dismissed queries stating, "How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans sitting here where there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy coming in? ... My focus is on these games, we will see what happens afterwards."  

Ashwin shared his thoughts on the situation, asserting that questions from the media are inevitable during such slumps but insisted that performances are the only way to silence them.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged Rohit Sharma's predicament. Photograph: BCCI

"This is not easy. If you look at it from Rohit's POV, then obviously, it is frustrating for him. He wants to concentrate on the series. He thinks that I've done well in this format, and I'd like to continue. I'm going into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the one-day tournaments that I've played. But people will ask questions. The ones who are watching will obviously ask. It's a catch-22 situation. You can't stop these questions. When will they stop? When he performs," Ashwin remarked on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin acknowledged Rohit's predicament.

"As a cricketer, I understand what Rohit is going through. It's not easy. I pray that he does well and scores a century in this series," Ashwin concluded, expressing hope for the captain's return to form in the remaining matches.

