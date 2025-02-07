HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like The Champions Trophy Anthem?

Like The Champions Trophy Anthem?

February 07, 2025

SEE: Aatif Aslam croons the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy anthem. Video: Kind courtesy ICC/X

The International Cricket Council dropped the anthem for the Champions Trophy 2025 on its X handle.

Sung by Pakistani singer and composer Aatif Aslam, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke is a high energy number set to get cricket fans on their feet.

Aatif Aslam has sung a truckload of popular Bollywood hits like Tera Hone Laga Hoon from the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and the soulful Dil Diyan Gallan from Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai/

'The wait is over! Sing along to the official song of the #ChampionsTrophy, Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, featuring the master of melody @itsaadee,' ICC tweeted on Friday.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will feature the top eight ODI teams, with matches scheduled in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The tournament kicks off on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand, followed by the India-Bangladesh match in Dubai on February 20.

The big-ticket match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai on February 23.

 

Aatif Aslam's Champions Trophy anthem

England's Tour of India, 2025

