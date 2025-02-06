HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like India's New Jersey? Or No?

February 06, 2025 06:18 IST

IMAGE: Look at India's new jersey! Photograph: BCCI/X
 

The Indian cricket team is all set to don a fresh look as they take on Jos Buttler's England in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur.

The BCCI unveiled the fresh jersey on Wednesday, just ahead of the Champions Trophy, showcasing a prominent display of the Tricolour -- saffron, white and green -- across the shoulders, complemented by the blue of the Ashoka Chakra.

BCCI posted pictures on X showcasing players proudly sporting the new jerseys.

Curiously, one notable face was missing -- Captain Rohit Sharma was absent from the photoshoot, sparking chatter on social media.

Many users humorously recalled one of Rohit's posts from 2020, where he had commented on an ICC collage, saying, 'Someone's missing here?? Not easy to work from home, I guess.'

