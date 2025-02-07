Gill, 'Lambi Race Ka Ghoda'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill guided India close to victory. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's composed 87 run innings in India's successful chase against England earned high praise from the usually difficult-to-please Sanjay Manjrekar, who predicted a long and successful international career for the young batter.

Gill, batting at No. 3 in Virat Kohli's absence, anchored the chase, playing a crucial supporting role to Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel.

Despite enduring severe cramps that had him hopping in pain and necessitated physio attention, Gill played a key role in anchoring India's chase on a tricky, two-paced surface at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium. His crucial 108-run partnership with Axar, who contributed 52, steered India closer to the target.

'We had a term in the team 'Lambi race ka Ghoda' for certain players. Meaning someone who will be around for a long time in Indian cricket. That's what Shubman Gill is!" Manjrekar wrote on X.

Gill's innings, which included 14 boundaries, earned him the Player of the Match award.

'In batting not much has changed (after vice-captaincy), but on the field I want to know what the thinking is and what Rohit bhai thinks and give my inputs. He tells me if you want to tell me anything about the match, do not hesitate,' Gill said, highlighting his approach to leadership.