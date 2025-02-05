SEE: Jaiswal's Stunning Catch!

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the spotlight with a stunning running catch in the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur, dismissing Ben Duckett.
England got off to a fast start, with Duckett and Phil Salt adding 73 runs off 53 balls.
A goof up resulted in Salt being run out.
This gave India an opening, and debutant Harshit Rana capitalised, taking Duckett's wicket in the 10th over.
Rana bowled a hard length ball to Duckett, who attempted to pull it. The shot miscued, sending the ball high into the air.
Positioned at mid-wicket, Jaiswal sprinted full throttle, eyes locked on the ball, before executing a flawless dive forward to claim the catch.
His reaction was pure joy as he broke into a celebratory airplane run, marking a memorable debut moment.
The catch was a game-changing moment, shifting momentum in India's favour.