Tanmay Agarwal Scores Fastest 300!

IMAGE: Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal broke a couple of major records as he scored 323 not out during the Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Hyderabad on Friday, January 26, 2024. Photograph: Tanmay Agarwal/Instagram

Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal, on Friday, etched his name in the annals of cricket history after bringing up the fastest triple century in first class cricket during the Ranji Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh in Hyderabad.

In the Plate Group game, Tanmay's 300 came off just 147 balls with 31 fours and 20 sixes.

He broke the record held by South African batter Marco Marais (300 off 191 balls).

On Friday, Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bowl before dismissing Arunachal Pradesh for 172.

At stumps, Hyderabad were 529-1 in 48 overs, with Tanmay still batting at 323 (160 balls, 33 fours, 21 sixes). His runs came at a strike rate of a whopping 201.88.

Statistician Mohandas Menon tweeted that 'Agarwal became the 1st player in India to register a 300 runs in a day. The feat is only the 2nd instance in Asia after Mike Brearley's 312 for MCC U25 vs North Zone at Peshawar on 1 Feb 1967.'

'Also, in the above match,' Menon pointed out, 'only for the 2nd time in FC cricket, 700+ runs were scored in a single day's play -- Arunachal Pradesh 172/10, Hyderabad 529/1 (701 runs for 11 wkts). The only other side, the Australians vs Essex at Southend-on-Sea on 15 May 1948, made 721/10 on DAY 1.'

En route to his 300, Tanmay also recorded the fastest 200 in first class cricket by an Indian, getting to the milestone in just 119 balls.

If he continues to bat at the same rate on Saturday, he could surpass Brian Lara's record of 500 runs in first class cricket.

In 1994, while playing for Warwickshire, Lara had scored 501 runs (not out) in a county match, the highest first class score in cricket history.

Lara had then broken the record held by Hanif Mohammad (499 runs).