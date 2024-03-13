News
Setback for Delhi Capitals as Harry Brooks opts out of IPL 2024

Setback for Delhi Capitals as Harry Brooks opts out of IPL 2024

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2024 18:19 IST
IMAGE: After missing England’s tour of India, Harry Brooks is set to miss the upcoming edition of the IPL. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Delhi Capitals were dealt a big blow ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with England batter Harry Brook opting out of the tournament.

As per reports, Brook, who was roped in by the Capitals for Rs. 4 crores, will miss the entire season due to personal reasons.

 

Brook had also opted of the England’s recently-concluded five match Test series in India, citing ‘personal reasons’.

Brooks was set to be a part of the England line-up touring India, but withdrew in the last minute.

ECB asking for the player’s privacy in a statement had said, “The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time.

“In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space,” ECB’s release had stated.

Brook’s absence has now extended to the IPL, with the Capitals needing to bring in a replacement. As per reports, the Delhi franchise are looking at Australia’s batter Jake Fraser-McGurk as Brook’s potential replacement.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

