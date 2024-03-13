SEE: Pollard's in the house!

IMAGE: MI batting coach touches down ahead of the upcoming season. Photograph: Kieron Pollard/Instagram

With the clock ticking down fast for the IPL 2024 opener, players and coaches have started to arrive.

After Mumbai Indians new skipper Hardik Pandya was seen gearing up for the upcoming edition, batting coach Kieron Pollard joined the five-time champions.

Announcing Pollard’s arrival, skipper Hardik said, “Pollard is going to come. The batting coach, the engine room – back in Mumbai Indians.”

The upcoming edition will kick off on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Hardik’s former team Gujarat Titans on March 24.