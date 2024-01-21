News
Harry Brook returns home; to miss India series

Source: PTI
January 21, 2024 15:20 IST
IMAGE: With Harry Brook returning to England, ECB will shortly announce his replacement for the India series. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

England's Harry Brook will miss the five-match Test series against India as the middle-order batsman will return home with immediate effect because of personal reasons, the ECB announced on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it will announce a replacement for Brook in due course for the series, beginning at Hyderabad from Thursday.

Brook had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the team for a preparatory camp ahead of the series.

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India,” the ECB statement read.

 

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space.

The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course,” it further read.

Brook made his Test debut in 2022 against South Africa, while his last appearance in England whites was against Australia at the Oval in July 2023.

The 24-year-old Yorkshire batsman has so far played 12 Tests making 1181 runs at an average of 61 with four hundreds and seven fifties.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
