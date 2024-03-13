'Feels like debut again': Pant gears up for emotional IPL return

'To be able to play again after everything I've been through is incredible'

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/X

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant expressed a mix of emotions upon being declared fit for the upcoming IPL season.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again,” Pant said.

The 26-year-old, following a near-fatal car accident, will be making a comeback after a 14-month absence.

Pant acknowledged the miraculous nature of his comeback.

"To be able to play again after everything I've been through is incredible," he said, expressing his gratitude to his supporters, the BCCI, and the NCA staff.

Rejoining the Delhi Capitals pre-season camp, Pant highlighted his eagerness to return to the team and the IPL, a tournament he thoroughly enjoys. He expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support and guidance he received from the team's owners and staff throughout his recovery journey.

The Delhi Capitals' Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, echoed the team's delight at welcoming Pant, “The kind of grit and resilience he has displayed in overcoming challenges is inspirational to say the least. We’re humbled to have been a part of his journey to recovery, which has been exceptional. Rishabh’s return is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent times, and I can’t wait to see him compete again.”

Team co-owner Kiran Grandhi chimed in, emphasising that Rishabh's return is a significant development not just for the Delhi Capitals but for Indian cricket as a whole.

“We’re glad to have assisted and supported him whenever there was a requirement. We are tremendously excited to see him back in DC colours, and can’t wait to watch him entertain the fans. Our best wishes are with him,” he added.

The Delhi Capitals kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mohali.