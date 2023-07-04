News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Senior Selection Committee: Agarkar appears for interview

Senior Selection Committee: Agarkar appears for interview

Source: PTI
July 04, 2023 21:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ajit Agarkar appeared for a virtual interview. Photograph: BCCI

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar's appointment as chairman of senior selection committee seems to be a mere formality after he appeared for a virtual interview on Tuesday with Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by Ashok Malhotra.

It is understood that BCCI wants to get done with formality of appointment as Agarkar, after taking over, will chair the selection committee meeting for the T20I squad that will play five games in the West Indies.

"Agarkar is the only candidate who appeared for interview. It was a virtual one as he is currently abroad on a family break," a BCCI source informed PTI.

According to sources, there aren't any notable names from North Zone, who is big enough in stature to take over the coveted post.

That is the reason why BCCI will be breaking its age-old convention of appointing one selector from each of the five zones.

 

Agarkar's appointment will mean that West Zone will have two selectors with Salil Ankola being the other one. The others are Subroto Banerjee from Central Zone, S Sharath from South and SS Das from East.

Agarkar has played 191 ODIs apart from 26 Tests and 4 T20Is. He was a part of the 1999, 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup squad and also featured in the 2007 World T20 winning Indian team.

He has a Test hundred at Lord's and played a big part in India's Test victory in Australia, back in 2004, with a six-wicket haul in Adelaide game.

Agarkar will received a good paycheque as BCCI has promised to increase the annual salary of the chief selector.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados
Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados
Ashes: Headingley Test to have tightened security
Ashes: Headingley Test to have tightened security
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Will Jio Bharat disrupt India's mobile market?
Will Jio Bharat disrupt India's mobile market?
No serious impact on...: Prashant Kishor on Maha drama
No serious impact on...: Prashant Kishor on Maha drama
Balaji's habeas corpus plea to go to 3-judge bench
Balaji's habeas corpus plea to go to 3-judge bench
SC to hear Teesta's plea against HC order tomorrow
SC to hear Teesta's plea against HC order tomorrow

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

'Jodi No 1' Celebrates 13th Anniversary

'Jodi No 1' Celebrates 13th Anniversary

Selfie Time For Gill, Kishan, Siraj

Selfie Time For Gill, Kishan, Siraj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances