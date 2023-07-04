Selfie Time For Gill, Kishan, Siraj

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj passed their time clicking on a bright sunny day in Barbados.
'Sun and shine', Kishan captioned the Instagram post.
'Siraj Itna glow kyu karraaa hai', quipped Suryakumar Yadav on the post.
Ravindra Jadeja soaked in the sights of the beautiful beach in Barbados as he enjoyed a few days of rest ahead of starting preparations for the first Test against the West Indies beginning July 12, 2023.
Fresh from a break from cricket in the last few weeks, Jadeja doesn't seem that keen to get back to the hard grind of cricket.
'Feeling fin-tastic', Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.