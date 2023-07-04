Selfie Time For Gill, Kishan, Siraj

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishan Kishan/Instagram

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj passed their time clicking on a bright sunny day in Barbados.



'Sun and shine', Kishan captioned the Instagram post.



'Siraj Itna glow kyu karraaa hai', quipped Suryakumar Yadav on the post.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja chills on the beach in Barbados. Photographs: Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja soaked in the sights of the beautiful beach in Barbados as he enjoyed a few days of rest ahead of starting preparations for the first Test against the West Indies beginning July 12, 2023.

Fresh from a break from cricket in the last few weeks, Jadeja doesn't seem that keen to get back to the hard grind of cricket.



'Feeling fin-tastic', Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.