News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes: Headingley Test to have tightened security

Ashes: Headingley Test to have tightened security

July 04, 2023 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes tries to stop a protester

IMAGE: Ben Stokes tries to stop a protester on Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said they have ramped up security for this week's third Ashes Test at Headingley after 'Just Stop Oil' protesters disrupted the second match between England and Australia at Lord's.

Protesters interrupted the first morning of the Lord's test in London when they scattered orange powder on the outfield before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Three people were charged with aggravated trespass.

 

There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow on the final day, which triggered long and loud booing from the crowd.

Australian players were also verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium's Long Room.

"Clearly, some incidents at Lord's have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test," the club said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

"The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

"We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture."

The Times newspaper reported Yorkshire have hired a team of "sprinter stewards" to prevent protesters from breaching initial perimeter security.

Reuters has contacted Yorkshire for comment.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.

'Just Stop Oil' protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'
Rocket Man Meets Federer Express!
Rocket Man Meets Federer Express!
World Cup Hero Martinez Delights Kolkata
World Cup Hero Martinez Delights Kolkata
Is Shinde group unhappy? Ajit Pawar replies
Is Shinde group unhappy? Ajit Pawar replies
Is Ravi Serving Hindutva Cause Well?
Is Ravi Serving Hindutva Cause Well?
Those who betrayed my ideology...: Sharad Pawar
Those who betrayed my ideology...: Sharad Pawar
Priya Anand Spices Up Your Monsoon Style
Priya Anand Spices Up Your Monsoon Style

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Second Ashes Test halted after protesters scatter...

Second Ashes Test halted after protesters scatter...

Will Bairstow episode gnaw at Cummins's conscience?

Will Bairstow episode gnaw at Cummins's conscience?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances