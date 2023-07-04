News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Jodi No 1' Celebrates 13th Anniversary

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2023 16:43 IST
IMAGE: Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Singh/Instagram

It was party time for Chennai Super Kings fans on social media as they celebrated Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 13th wedding anniversary.

 

'Forever our jodi no.1 #SuperAnniversary #WhistlePodu', CSK captioned the Instagram post.

'Looking back with #Yellove! Here's wishing Thala and Thalaivi a great anniversary!'

Sakshi and Mahi wed in a in Dehradun on July 4, 2010.

Their adorable daughter Ziva -- who has her own Instagram account -- was born on February 6, 2015.

Dhoni, who led CSK to its fifth IPL title this season, will celebrate his 42nd birthday on July 7.

Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
REDIFF CRICKET
