Stokes' Witty Response To 'Crybabies'

IMAGE: The front page of The West Australian newspaper.

England Captain Ben Stokes came up with a witty response after an Australian newspaper ridiculed him following the controversy over Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord's.



The West Australian's front page carried an edited image of Stokes' face on a baby wearing diaper with a dummy in the mouth with the headline 'CRYBABIES'.



'That's definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball?' Stokes tweeted in response to the newspaper.

Tensions escalated at Lord's when Bairstow was dismissed

in an extraordinary manner. He walked out of the crease after ducking a short delivery, but Alex Carey quickly dislodged the bails, resulting in a 'stumped' dismissal.Baristow's dismissal opened a debate with England Head Coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes saying it was not in the spirit of the game.The Laws of Cricket 20.1.2 state: 'The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler's end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.'The prime ministers of the two countries also jumped into the controversy.British PM Rishi Sunak said he agrees with Stokes that Australia 'broke the spirit of cricket while Australia's Anthony Albanese was firmly behind his team.'Same old Aussies - always winning!' Albanese tweeted.