Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Dravid during the Indian team's beach volleyball session in Barbados. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team enjoyed a relaxed day ahead of kick-starting their preparations for the Test series against the West Indies, as they chilled on the beach with a game of beach volleyball in Barbados on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The entire squad, including Captain Rohit Sharma, seniors Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin along with Head Coach Rahul Dravid took part in the volleyball game on a beautiful beach by the team hotel.



The Indian players, some of whom touched down in Barbados last week, got a couple of days to fight off the jet lag before they kick off their training sessions from Tuesday, ahead of their tour of the West Indies, starting with the two-Test series from July 12.



'We are thankful for the team management to get two days for the boys to fight jetlag and we hit the ground running from tomorrow. We just had a light NEC recreation day and that's about it,' the Indian team's Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai said in the video posted by BCCI on Twitter.



Ishan Kishan didn't take part in the volleyball game and was happy to cheer his team from the sidelines, while also taking over the cameraman's role.