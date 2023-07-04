News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados

Team India Play Volleyball In Barbados

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 04, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rahul Dravid during the Indian team's beach volleyball session in Barbados. Photograph and Video: BCCI/Twitter
 

The Indian team enjoyed a relaxed day ahead of kick-starting their preparations for the Test series against the West Indies, as they chilled on the beach with a game of beach volleyball in Barbados on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The entire squad, including Captain Rohit Sharma, seniors Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin along with Head Coach Rahul Dravid took part in the volleyball game on a beautiful beach by the team hotel.

The Indian players, some of whom touched down in Barbados last week, got a couple of days to fight off the jet lag before they kick off their training sessions from Tuesday, ahead of their tour of the West Indies, starting with the two-Test series from July 12.

'We are thankful for the team management to get two days for the boys to fight jetlag and we hit the ground running from tomorrow. We just had a light NEC recreation day and that's about it,' the Indian team's Strength and Conditioning Coach Soham Desai said in the video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

Ishan Kishan didn't take part in the volleyball game and was happy to cheer his team from the sidelines, while also taking over the cameraman's role.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
ODI WC: PCB seeks clearance to travel to India
ODI WC: PCB seeks clearance to travel to India
'Hey Sledgers...': Gambhir Slams Critics
'Hey Sledgers...': Gambhir Slams Critics
'Most competitive bloke I've played...'
'Most competitive bloke I've played...'
'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'
'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'
'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'
'Blockchain, algorithmic collusion challenges'
Selfie Time For Gill, Kishan, Siraj
Selfie Time For Gill, Kishan, Siraj
Know The Risks Of P2P Lending
Know The Risks Of P2P Lending

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Who Can Take Over Pujara's No 3 Slot?

Who Can Take Over Pujara's No 3 Slot?

Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?

Chahal Or Kuldeep: Who Should India Pick?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances