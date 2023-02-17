News
Sehwag opens up on why Rohit 'deserves more credit' than Dhoni

Sehwag opens up on why Rohit 'deserves more credit' than Dhoni

Source: PTI
February 17, 2023 18:38 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has picked Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma over Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the best IPL captain because of the number of trophies the franchise has won in the last 15 years.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL side with five titles, followed by Chennai Super Kings, who won four.

 

"The numbers tell you everything. See, MS Dhoni had the experience of captaining the Indian team and then he became the captain of the Chennai Super Kings.

"Rohit Sharma's first captaincy stint was with the Mumbai Indians, and from there, his journey to success began.

"So, that's why he deserves more credit. Much like Sourav Ganguly, who became the captain of the Indian team and tried new and different things.

"Under his leadership, India became the number one one-day team. That's why my pick is Rohit Sharma," Sehwag told Star Sports during a programme to celebrate 15 years of the IPL.

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh voted Dhoni as the best skipper of the IPL.

"I will give my vote to Dhoni, because from the very first year he has played for a single franchise. He has played a huge role in making the franchise successful. The way he has captained his team has been extraordinary.

"Other captains also have done well and have won the tournament. But I think, overall, my vote will definitely go to Dhoni," said Harbhajan.

"If you look at the trophies -- Rohit Sharma has won five trophies, while MS Dhoni has won four. I have played for both teams. My heart still keeps beating for Mumbai Indians since I have played there for 10 years but those two years at CSK taught me a lot."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
PIX: Hardik, Natasa Get Married Again!
Chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after sting row
Pujara@100: Opens up on 'shutting out outside noise'
Gujarat Titans to face off CSK in IPL 2023 opener
Ranji final: Saurashtra take firm control over Bengal
IPL 2023: RR to miss Prasidh Krishna's services
Godrej arm buys Raj Kapoor's bungalow for Rs 100 cr
