PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1

Images from Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in Delhi, on Friday.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates dismissing Australia opener David Warner on Day 1 of the second Test, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice late in the first session, after Mohammed Shami provided the breakthrough, to reduce Australia to 94 for 3 at lunch on Day 1 of the second Test, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in Delhi, on Friday.

India’s senior off-spinner (2 for 29) bagged the prized scalps of Marnus Labuschagne (18) and Steve Smith (0) in the 23rd over after Shami (1 for 31) dismissed opener David Warner for 15.

Usman Khawaja (50 not out) was in the middle with Travis Head (1) at the break.

Unlike the first Test, openers Khawaja and Warner gave Australia a slow, but steady start. Warner played the anchor's role while Khawaja went in search of boundaries. The pair brought up their 50-run stand in just 13.5 overs.

IMAGE: David Warner is struck by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Mohammed Shami broke the partnership in the 16th over, dismissing Warner for 15, which came off 44 balls.

The left-hander's terrible run of scores in India continued with yet another disappointing knock that ended with the batter nicking the ball to wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Australia were 50 for 1 then.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja plays the reverse sweep. Photograph: BCCI

Marnus Labuschagne, the world's No. 1 Test batter, was next up at the crease. He continued his good touch, hitting four delightful boundaries.

However, Ashwin played the spoilsport, putting an end to his knock of 18 off 25 balls, by trapping him leg-before-wicket.

It was Ashwin’s 700th wicket in first class cricket.

Ashwin had a loud shout for leg before wicket turned down against Labuschagne, who took a big stride across trying to work it on the leg side but missed and was struck in front.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Steve Smith for his second wicket of the morning session. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma took the review. Ashwin, from round the wicket, got the ball to pitch just outside the line of off-stump. The impact was in line and the ball was going to hit the middle of leg stump and the decision is overturned.

Australia were reduced to 91 for 2, after the 41-run stand between Khawaja and Labuschagne came to an end.

Ashwin struck again two balls later, dismissing Steve Smith for a two-ball duck and the visitors were reduced to 91 for 3.

Khawaja brought up his half-century off 71 balls, his 20th in the longer format. He and Travis took Australia through the remainder of the session without any further damage.