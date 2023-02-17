Chetan Sharma resigns as chief selector after sting controversy

IMAGE: Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told a news channel that India's players take injections to get match fit. Photograph: BCCI

India's chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma submitted his resignation following controversy over his alleged outburst during a sting operation by a television news channel.

"BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it," ANI tweeted on Friday.

The former India pacer came under fire on Tuesday after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by Zee News.

Chetan, who was recently reinstated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after being removed following India's dismal showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

He also allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli

He alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit.

Chetan also claimed that there was an ego tussle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.