News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chetan Sharma resigns as chief selector after sting controversy

Chetan Sharma resigns as chief selector after sting controversy

February 17, 2023 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chetan Sharma

IMAGE: Chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma told a news channel that India's players take injections to get match fit. Photograph: BCCI

India's chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma submitted his resignation following controversy over his alleged outburst during a sting operation by a television news channel.

"BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it," ANI tweeted on Friday.

 

The former India pacer came under fire on Tuesday after he allegedly revealed classified selection matters during a sting operation conducted by Zee News.

Chetan, who was recently reinstated by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after being removed following India's dismal showing in the T20 World Cup in Australia, was seen during the sting operation casting aspersions on players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

He also allegedly revealed his internal discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli

He alleged that a lot of players take injections to expedite their return to competitive cricket despite being 80 to 85 per cent fit.

Chetan also claimed that there was an ego tussle between former captain Kohli and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli was lying, but no one knows why'
'Kohli was lying, but no one knows why'
Pujara@100: All about India's 'spiritual' batting star
Pujara@100: All about India's 'spiritual' batting star
Pujara@100: Opens up on 'shutting out outside noise'
Pujara@100: Opens up on 'shutting out outside noise'
'JD-U is weakening from inside'
'JD-U is weakening from inside'
Meet Bollywood's Greatest Romantics
Meet Bollywood's Greatest Romantics
How To Crack UPSC 2023
How To Crack UPSC 2023
Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar
Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar

Pujara Gets 100th Test Cap From Gavaskar

Shocking! 'Indian players take injections to get fit'

Shocking! 'Indian players take injections to get fit'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances