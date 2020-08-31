SEE: Young Jaiswal impresses in first IPL nets session

August 31, 2020 11:25 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

The young Yashasvi Jaiswal gave glimpses of his enormous potential during Rajasthan Royals's nets session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Jaiswal was one of India's star performers at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, with 400 runs in six matches at an average of 133, with a century and four fifties.

It was no surprise when Rajasthan Royals paid a hefty Rs 2.4 crore (Rs 24 million) to sign him up for this year's IPL.

<p 'Yashasvi's First IPL Net Sessions When he hits them, they stay hit, and we stay glued to our screens,' Rajasthan Royals captioned the video of Jaiswal's batting session in the nets on Instagram.

Check out Jaiswal's impressive batting session in the video below: