IMAGE: England's Harry Brook smiles. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

India's No 11 batter Prasidh Krishna was pulled into a little banter and mind games by England's Harry Brook on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on Monday.

After KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's centuries, the bottom half of India's batting crumbled in the third session with Ravindra Jadeja stuck with the tail enders.

Krishna came in at the fall of Jasprit Bumrah with India's score at 349 for 9. He stayed on nought for 10 balls while Jadeja tried to get some more runs to add to India's tally.

SEE: When Brook won mind games against Krishna. VIDEO : Kind courtesy Star Sports India/X

But here's when things got interesting. Krishna, who had removed Brook for 99 in the first innings, was dragged into exchanging 'sweet nothings' by the English batter.

Star Sports, the official broadcasters in India, tweeted a clip of Brook playing mind games with Krishna.

Krishna was on strike on the final ball of the 96th over, bowled by Shoiab Bashir, when he got into a banter with Brook, who asked the India No 11: 'Can you hit big sixes?' 'If I had to, I'd be callled Brook,' pat came Krishna's reply.

The mind games worked for Krishna who went for a slog, only to be caught superbly by Josh Tongue at backward square leg and that was the end of Krishna and India's innings as the visitors slumped to 364 all out after being 332 for 5 at one stage.

Needing 371 for victory, England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, shaved off 21 runs from the target to stay unbeaten late on Day 4.

England need a further 350 for victory as an enthralling day awaits on Day 5.