Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5

Headingley Test: Will weather affect result on Day 5

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 24, 2025 11:01 IST

The temperatures in Leeds are expected to hover between 15 to 21°C which is not ideal for batting, especially under cloudy skies and breezy conditions. 

The looming cloud cover and intermittent showers could spell trouble for either side hoping to force a result on Day 5.

IMAGE: The looming cloud cover and intermittent showers could spell trouble for either side hoping to force a result on Day 5. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

As England gear up to chase down a daunting 371-run target on the final day of the first Test against India at Headingley, all eyes will be on the skies above Leeds rather than just the players on the pitch.

With England needing 350 runs to win, the match intriguingly poised, there is an 80% chance of rain after 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST), according to the UK’s official MET Office.

 

The weather forecast for Tuesday predicts “variable cloudiness with a couple of showers; breezy this afternoon,” as per Accuweather. The BBC adds to the concern, citing “light rain showers and a gentle breeze” in Leeds.

India, who had earlier been cruising at 430/4, suffered a mini-collapse to finish at 471 all out, setting England a stiff fourth-innings target. Openers Zak Crawley (12*) and Ben Duckett (9*) looked steady as they played out the final six overs on Day 4, taking England to 21 without loss.

The temperatures in Leeds are expected to hover between 15 to 21°C which is not ideal for batting, especially under cloudy skies and breezy conditions. While these are good bowling conditions, the bigger concern is time: a loss of overs due to rain interruptions is increasingly likely.

Precipitation probabilities rise steadily through the day, 40% at 11 AM, 47% by 2 PM, and climbing past 50% as the afternoon progresses. From 4 PM onwards, the likelihood of showers remains steady around 48-52%, suggesting that any sustained passage of play might be disrupted.

Though a complete washout is not on the cards, consistent interruptions could make it difficult for either side to push for a result. England still need 350 runs a steep ask under any conditions, and with the weather tipped to intervene, a draw appears to be the most probable outcome.

India, however, will hope that the overcast conditions aid their pace attack and allow them enough time to bowl out England. Whether the weather gods will oblige remains the only unplayable delivery of the day.

REDIFF CRICKET
