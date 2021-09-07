SEE: Unseen visuals from the dressing room after 4th Test win

IMAGE: Virat Kohli leads off his team after winning the fourth Test on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team thrashed England in the 4th Test by 157 runs on the final day, at the Oval and take a 2-1 series lead on Monday.

And there were cheers and hugs all around as the BCCI gave fans a sneak peek at the post match celebrations and thoughts shared in the dressing room.

"From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval," BCCI wrote while sharing a video.

Man of the match Rohit Sharma, a much improved Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur spoke about the victory as they celebrated.

Here's how India celebrated in the dressing room after the Oval Test win...