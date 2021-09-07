News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Unseen visuals from the dressing room after 4th Test win

SEE: Unseen visuals from the dressing room after 4th Test win

By Rediff Cricket
September 07, 2021 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli leads off his team after winning the fourth Test

IMAGE: Virat Kohli leads off his team after winning the fourth Test on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team thrashed England in the 4th Test by 157 runs on the final day, at the Oval and take a 2-1 series lead on Monday.

And there were cheers and hugs all around as the BCCI gave fans a sneak peek at the post match celebrations and thoughts shared in the dressing room.

 

"From the dressing room, we get you unseen visuals & reactions post an epic win from #TeamIndia at The Oval," BCCI wrote while sharing a video. 

Man of the match Rohit Sharma, a much improved Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur spoke about the victory as they celebrated. 

Here's how India celebrated in the dressing room after the Oval Test win...

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
I always believed I had the ability to bat: Shardul
I always believed I had the ability to bat: Shardul
A Day of Magical Records at the Oval
A Day of Magical Records at the Oval
Bumrah's spell was the real turning point: Root
Bumrah's spell was the real turning point: Root
I'm under house arrest, claims Mehbooba Mufti
I'm under house arrest, claims Mehbooba Mufti
Pegasus row: SC grants more time to Centre
Pegasus row: SC grants more time to Centre
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap floats parallel outfit
Lalu's sidelined son Tej Pratap floats parallel outfit
5 Tips to LOSE WEIGHT FAST
5 Tips to LOSE WEIGHT FAST

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Stop worrying about selection: ABD tells India fans

Stop worrying about selection: ABD tells India fans

'Lord' Thakur proves his worth in India's Oval triumph

'Lord' Thakur proves his worth in India's Oval triumph

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances