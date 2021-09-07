News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stop worrying about team selection: ABD tells India fans

Stop worrying about team selection: ABD tells India fans

Source: PTI
September 07, 2021 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale’

Indian captain Virat Kohli received a lot of criticism from fans after her persisted with four seamers and 1 spinner for the Oval. His decision was vindicated having won the fourth Test by 157 runs on Monday

IMAGE: Indian captain Virat Kohli received a lot of criticism from fans for leaving out R Ashwin and persisting with four seamers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja for the Oval Test. His decision was however, vindicated as India won the fourth Test by 157 runs on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has urged spectators to forget about "team selection and other nonsense" and appreciate the game in its purest form after premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was controversially excluded for the fourth consecutive Test against England.

As India continued to persist with the four seamers and a specialist spinner strategy for the fourth Test against England, skipper Virat Kohli had been subjected to sharp criticism by fans for backing Ravindra Jadeja and not selecting Ashwin in the playing XI.

 

However, Kohli's decision to keep Ashwin on the bench stood vindicated as India registered a memorable 157-run win in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday, to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

"As “spectators” of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You're missing a good game!," de Villiers tweeted.

"Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
A Day of Magical Records at the Oval
A Day of Magical Records at the Oval
Bumrah's spell was the real turning point: Root
Bumrah's spell was the real turning point: Root
Rohit on why his Oval Test century was special
Rohit on why his Oval Test century was special
Deity is owner of temple land, not priest: SC
Deity is owner of temple land, not priest: SC
Afghanistan is done with jihad
Afghanistan is done with jihad
With Rane in Maharashtra mix, Sena SHUTS door on BJP
With Rane in Maharashtra mix, Sena SHUTS door on BJP
Sivakasi, home of fireworks, is losing its spark
Sivakasi, home of fireworks, is losing its spark

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

'Lord' Thakur proves his worth in India's Oval triumph

'Lord' Thakur proves his worth in India's Oval triumph

I always believed I had the ability to bat: Shardul

I always believed I had the ability to bat: Shardul

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances