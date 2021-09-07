A Day of Magical Records at the Oval

Rajneesh Gupta lists all the important numbers from Day 5 of the 4th Test at the Oval.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking Jonny Bairstow's wicket. Boom Boom's brilliant spell of fast bowling was the turning point in the game. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

24 Number of Tests taken by Jasprit Bumrah to take 100 Test wickets -- the fewest for an Indian pacer. Kapil Dev took 25 Tests to do so.

Fewest matches to 100 Test wickets by Indian pacers

Player Tests Jasprit Bumrah 24 Kapil Dev 25 Irfan Pathan 28 Mohammed Shami 29 Javagal Srinath 30 Ishant Sharma 33

50 Score on which four batsmen got out in the Test, one in each innings -- Virat Kohli in the first innings, Chris Woakes in the second innings, Rishabh Pant in the third innings and Rory Burns in the fourth innings.

This is the first Test in which there have been four dismissals for exactly 50.

2 Number of times England have posted an opening century stand in the fourth innings of a Test against India.

The only other such occasion was in 1964 at Mumbai when Brian Bolus and Jimmy Binks added 125 runs. That match ended in a draw.

3 Number of left-arm spinners to take 50 wickets against England, with Ravindra Jadeja joining Bishan Singh Bedi and Vinoo Mankad with Haseeb Hameed's dismissal.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates dismissing Joe Root on Day 5. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

17.00 Joe Root's batting average in the series while facing Shardul Thakur -- 34 runs and two dismissals. Against other Indian bowlers he averages 132.50 (530 runs and four dismissals).

29 Number of run-outs made by India in the field in Tests in the last five years -- the most by any side.

1 Only once before has India won two matches in a Test series in England -- in 1986 (under Kapil Dev).

3 Number of times India have won the very next Test after suffering an innings defeat in an away series.

India winning the very next Test after an innings defeat

in an away series

Series Venue Result v Sri Lanka in 2008 Colombo Lost by innings and 239 runs Galle Won by 170 runs v South Africa in 2010 Centurion Lost by innings and 25 runs Durban Won by 87 runs v England in 2021 Leeds Lost by innings and 76 runs The Oval Won by 157 runs

IMAGE: Virat Kohli exults after winning the 4th Test at the Oval, September 6, 2021. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

2 The higher first innings deficits than 99 in this Test which India overcame to win a Test outside India.

Biggest first innings deficits overcome by India to win an away Test

Deficit Vs Venue Season Win margin 182 Australia Melbourne 1980-1981 59 runs 131 West Indis Port-of-Spain 1975-1976 6 wickets 99 England The Oval 2021 157 runs 71 England The Oval 1971 4 wickets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli leads off his team after winning the fourth Test. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

1 Only once have India won a Test on foreign soil after scoring less than 191 in the first innings of the match -- at Johannesburg in 2018 India won despite scoring only 187.

1971 The last and only other time India had won a Test at the Oval.

