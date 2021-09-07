I always believed I had the ability to bat: Shardul

IMAGE: Batting at No 8, Shardul Thakur smashed 57 from 36 balls in the first innings to rally India to 191 and played another crucial innings of 60 in the second to help India set England a stiff target of 367 runs. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Shardul Thakur's brilliant all-round showing helped India thrash England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval in London on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Thakur hit half-centuries in both innings, while taking three wickets in the match, including the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root on the final day.



"It feels great, the day I got to know I am playing the game, I planned on creating an impact in this game and create such an impact that I have to make useful and winning contribution for the team. On Day 5, with this result, I am very happy that I could contribute more than 100 runs and three wickets in the game," Thakur told bcci.tv after India registered their first Test win at The Oval in 50 years.



Batting at No 8, Thakur smashed 57 from 36 balls in the first innings to rally India to 191, after they were reeling on 117/6 at one stage. In the second innings, he played another crucial knock 60 from 72 balls, putting on a crucial 100-run stand for the seventh wicket with Rishabh Pant (50) to help India post 466 in their second innings.



He then struck two crucial blows with the ball, dismissing opener Rory Burns (50) caught behind in his first over after he had put on 100-run stand for the opening wicket and later in the day he bowled Root off an inside edge to thwart England's plan of batting out for a draw.



"I always believed that I had the ability to bat, in the nets there was enough time to bat. I think these are the small little things I have done in the nets"